Sunday, July 29, 2018, 12:50

Man caught red-handed selling contraband cigarettes

Customs officials on Sunday caught a man selling contraband cigarettes red handed.

The officials were keeping watch on the Valletta open air market when they saw the seller, a Libyan with nearly seven cartons, each containing 200 cigarettes, of cheap whites - cigarettes produced entirely independently of the traditional tobacco
manufacturers, when he was approached by the officials.

The police were called to the scene after the man became agitated and did not cooperate. He was arrested and the investigation is underway.

Fines for selling contraband cigarettes were recently increased in a bid to curb the illegal activity.

