Man admits to three hold-ups

A 34-year-old man who lives in Marsascala pleaded guilty to three hold-ups, committed between June 16 and July 27.

He also admitted holding people against their will and carrying a knife in each of the cases, as well as to being a relapser.

Defence lawyer Arthur Azzopardi requested a pre-sentencing report for the court to be given an indication of a suitable penalty. He said that while the accused should be punished for the offences, his psychological and drug addiction problems should be addressed. Dr Azzopardi also requested a temporary supervision order for the accused to be assessed by psychologist during procedures.

The court accepted both requests and banned the publication of the accused’s name.

However, it denied the request for bail saying the accused was not trustworthy.