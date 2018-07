Fabio Spiteri

Fabio Spiteri on Sunday became the first Maltese to complete the triple Ironman event, completing the challenge in 45 hours 44 minutes and 51 seconds.

The challenge, that held in Lensahn, Germany, covered an 11.4 kilometre swim, a 540 kilometre bike ride and a 126.6 kilometre run.

Mr Spiteri obtained the Double Ironman title last year.