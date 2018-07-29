Fourth group of Lifeline-rescued people leave Malta

IOM operations manager Giovanni Bersan says things have been well-handled. Video: DOI

A fourth group of migrants brought to Malta aboard the MV Lifeline left the country on Sunday, as part of an eight-nation pact to distribute the ship’s rescued passengers among themselves.



The group, which included a mother and an infant, have been sent to Portugal. They follow three other groups of MV Lifeline-rescued migrants which were sent to France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.



Each of the migrants was individually assessed by Portuguese immigration authorities.



More than 200 men, women and children brought aboard the MV Lifeline were caught up in a diplomatic stand-off last month after both Italy and Malta refused to allow the vessel into its ports, with each saying the other was responsible.



Malta eventually agreed to let the vessel in but negotiated what Prime Minister Joseph Muscat called an “ad hoc” deal with various European countries to help relocate the rescued people.



The MV Lifeline was immediately impounded by local authorities and its captain hauled to court, with Malta accusing him of steering an unregistered vessel