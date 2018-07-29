Advert
Sunday, July 29, 2018, 00:00

Photo of the week - July 29, 2018

Photo: Ming Bai/Chinese Academy of Sciences

Photo: Ming Bai/Chinese Academy of Sciences

Scientists have found the remains of a 100-million-year old baby snake preserved in amber. It lived before the time of T-rex – making it the world’s oldest baby snake fossil.

