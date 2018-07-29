Worrying situation

The news about drugs at Mount Carmel Hospital is really worrying. At times I had occasion to visit at Mount Carmel and I was never searched for anything illegal I might be bringing in.

The Health Minister said that there is a programme which will take us to 2022. This made me laugh! Security in such a sensitive hospital should be tackled immediately.

Another concern is the report submitted by the European Banking Authority on our FIAU. I could not believe the reaction of Finance Minister Edward Scicluna. For heaven’s sake, does Prof. Sicluna know what this report implies? Does he know that he is responsible for what happens in institutions under his watch?

I am sure that being an intelligent person Prof. Scicluna knows that he has no choice but to resign. Unfortunately, however, there have been many other occasions where ministers of this government should have resigned for the well-being of Malta’s reputation, but chose not to.