Simon Busuttil is an asset to the PN and Malta

If the PN is to be united the party must acknowledge that Simon Busuttil is undoubtedly an asset. Photo: Chris Sant Fournier

Adrian Delia was in the process of successfully persuading more people to slowly but surely support him as leader of the Nationalist Party. Party unity is crucial for this process.

Does Dr Delia genuinely think that his recent attempt to ‘purify the party’ and try to eliminate Simon Busuttil is a wise move in this direction?

Dr Busuttil forms an integral part of the PN. He played a leading role in convincing people to vote for Malta’s membership of the European Union and he garnered the largest number of votes in MEP elections. He also took on the challenge of rebuilding the party after its landslide defeat in the 2013 election.

His policy of honest politics for the benefit of a nation led him to concentrate so much on fighting corruption that his salient proposals in the electoral manifesto were hardly noticeable.

Despite all this Dr Busuttil started the much needed renewal of the party and gained moral authority. His focus was on clean politics and real economic growth planned with foresight, having in mind future generations.

On the other hand, the Labour Party’s main aim was primarily vote catching at all costs – and the power of incumbency was abused to a level never experienced before. Like everyone else Dr Busuttil is not perfect but undoubtedly he is an asset to the PN and to Malta. If the PN is to be a united party this has to be acknowledged.