One thousand Simons needed

The fact that Adrian Delia wants to get rid of Simon Busuttil has been obvious for a while. Why he wants to do so is open to speculation and somewhat suspicious. Why would the Leader of the Opposition, who is losing ground with constituents, want to oust the person who garnered over 20,000 votes only a year ago?

One would think, Delia’s ‘New Way’ would include a strong desire to hang on to as many votes as possible. One would also think that his interest in getting to the bottom of the wave of corruption that has plagued our little island would be his priority, or at the very least one of them. Why get rid of Dr Busuttil when there is still so much to be done? Why do so before having read the entire report? What’s the rush? What is he running from or to?

This country needs a thousand Simons to fight for justice, to rid our country of the rot, to understand who killed Daphne Caruana Galizia; the list is endless. Whoever agrees with Dr Delia’s decision to dismiss Dr Busuttil is, in my opinion, complicit in the destruction of freedom and democracy in this country.