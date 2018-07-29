UK chapel choir in Fontana concert

Photos: Charles Spiteri

The Pope John Paul II Foundation (JP2 Foundation) presented a concert of sacred music by the Rossall School Chapel Choir from the UK at the Sacred Heart of Jesus parish church in Fontana.

The concert marked the fifth anniversary of the death of former parish priest Mgr George Bezzina as well as the 25th anniversary of the crowning of the titular painting of the Sacred Heart.

The choir, under the musical direction of Margaret Young, accompanied by organist Joe Watson, performed Faure’s Requiem Pie Jesu, Magnificat, Nunc Dimittis, Hallelujah from Handel’s Messiah, Psalm 23 by Howard Goodall, Ave Verum Corpus, Non Nobis Domine, King of all Ages and the Lord Bless You And Keep You.

The choir, founded in 1844, has a vast repertoire of sacred music. It is made up of more than 40 members coming from seven countries, including a Sicilian girl, Natalina dell’Armi, who sang Schubert’s Ave Maria.

Attending the concert were Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, Fontana mayor Saviour Borg, Magistrate Paul Coppini and Mgr Bezzina’s relatives.