Gozitan historian honoured just before his death

Violinist Pierre Louis Attard and his father Colin during the concert. Photos: Charles Spiteri

Prolific writer Anton F. Attard, who died a couple of days ago and whose funeral was held last Thursday, was honoured with a musical evening at St James church in Victoria a few days before his death. The evening was characterised with the launching of Attard’s book Mkejjen il-Ġmiel F’Għawdex u Poeżiji Oħra. Violinist Pierre Louis Attard, accompanied by his father, Colin, presented some musical interludes, including an adaptation of the song composed by Mro Attard to the lyrics by Anton F. Attard in the 1980s as a signature tune for the radio programme Minn Ras il-Blejta.

Anton F. Attard.

Attending the presentation, organised by the Gozo Ministry’s Cultural Council, was Anton’s brother, Joseph, who lives in California.

The evening was concluded with a short address by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana, who praised Anton for his work and said he was one of Gozo’s best historians and researchers.

At the end of the evening Joseph, on behalf of his brother, presented a copy of the book to Dr Caruana.

Besides numerous articles in various newspapers, including The Sunday Times of Malta, Anton also wrote the lyrics of the official anthems of the GWU, Magħqudin and of the village of Għarb.