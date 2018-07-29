For your diary - July 29, 2018

• Today, Għarb celebrates the feast of the Visitation of the Blessed Virgin Mary with a solemn concelebrated Mass presided by Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona, with the participation of members of the Cathedral Chapter, together with the Collegiate Chapter of Għarb, at 9am. Fr Marcello Ghirlando, OFM, will deliver the panegyric. The Missa Visitationis Beatae Mariae Virginis by Mro Paul Portelli with the participation of the parish choir, under the direction of Maestro di Cappella Antoine Mercieca, will be performed. The St Margaret Band will play marches at 11.30am. Second Vespers by the Collegiate Chapter will be led by archpriest Trevor Sultana at 6.30pm. At 7.30pm, Mgr Edward Xuereb, Judicial Vicar and parish priest of Għasri, will lead the procession, accompanied by the Visitation Band. The Leone Band will perform in front of the parish church. The procession will enter the church at around 10pm, followed by the antiphon and sacramental benediction. The parish museum Ecclesia Mater will be open for the public for free. A thanksgiving Mass will be celebrated tomorrow at 7pm, followed by a barbecue in front of the parish centre. The feast will be transmitted live on the parish community radio, Radio Visitation, on 92.4 FM.

• The Gozo Youth Orchestra within the Gozo Youth Wind Band & Orchestra will present the 11th Edition of Opera vs Pop Under the Stars at the Gozo Ministry’s courtyard tomorrow at 8.30pm. The orchestra will be under the direction of its founder and musical director Mro Joseph Grech.

• A blood donation session will be held at the Xewkija District Health Centre, on Tuesday from 1pm to 5pm.

• Members of Il-Fergħa Ewkaristika (Għawdex) will meet at Ta’ Pinu Sanctuary on Saturday at 3pm to celebrate Mass and for adoration of the Blessed Sacrament until 4pm. All are welcome.

• The Mental Health Association (Gozo), in collaboration with the Gozo Ministry, has launched a befriending service for persons experiencing mental health difficulties. The project, #CONNECT&BEFRIEND, will provide regular, community-based support and companionship to clients to enable them to become more independent, develop confidence and overcome social isolation. The service will recruit, train and match volunteers with clients who wish to make use of the service. Those who have some spare time and would like to make a difference to someone else’s life by becoming part of a team of volunteers can send an e-mail to befriending.mhagozo@gmail.com.

• Volunteers are needed to join Inspire group sessions for children with autism. The sessions are held in Gozo on Saturdays and are led by qualified teachers. The sessions last three to four hours. Volunteers are also needed to help during various fundraising events. Those who apply must be over 16 years, with a clean conduct. Students are welcome. Those who are willing to help are to contact Ann Camilleri on ann.camilleri@inspire.org.mt.

• The Ministry for the Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change has launched a public consultation on an environmental impact assessment report on the Malta-Gozo tunnel. The public is invited to submit written comments on matters it wishes to see included in the terms of reference. Submissions must be sent either by e-mail: eia.malta@era.org.mt or by post to EIA Team Environment & Resources Authority, Hexagon House, Spencer Hill, Marsa, MRS 1441, by August 15.

charles.spiteri@timesofmalta.com