EU event in Nadur

One of the delegates placing a mosaic orange on the monument watched by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana (right). Photos: Charles Spiteri

Nadur hosted EU delegates attending the annual meeting of the Charter of European Rural Communities. The aim of the charter is to create a bond of friendship by bringing rural communities together.

The Nadur local council has organised various activities and meetings for the participants. Following the opening ceremony, participants paraded along the streets of Nadur on their way to Kenuna Botanical Garden for the inauguration of a commemorative monument - a mosaic pedestal in the shape of a ridge with several creatures and plants found in the Maltese countryside. The design and artwork is by Gozitan mosaicist Mary Portelli.

The monument was inaugurated by Gozo Minister Justyne Caruana and Nadur mayor Edward Said in the presence of Charter president Boy Scholtze and Valletta 2018 chairman Jason Micallef.

A member of each delegation placed a mosaic orange with a flag of their country in a wooden fruit chest on the pedestal.

Other activities included Mass for the delegates at Nadur Basilica, a band march along December 13 Road and a car show at Nadur Square. The two-day event was concluded with dinner at Nadur Main Square.

During their stay in Gozo, participants had lunch and breakfast with host families.