Watch: Rooney scores, D.C. wins on late own goal

D.C. United took advantage of an own goal in the 90th minute to earn a 2-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rapids at Audi Field on a night when Wayne Rooney scored his first MLS goal.

United midfielder Ulises Segura was attempting a cross in front of the Colorado goal when his pass deflected off the foot off Rapids forward Niki Jackson and past goalkeeper Tim Howard for the late score.

Midfielder Kellyn Acosta, acquired by the Rapids in a trade with FC Dallas on Monday, scored his first goal for Colorado in the 82nd minute to tie the match 1-1.

Rooney, making just his second start and fourth appearance for D.C. United, opened the scoring with a goal between the legs of former English Premier League teammate and foe Howard in the 33rd minute.

Rooney took a pass from Luciano Acosta inside the box on the right side of goal and scored with his right foot.

It was Rooney's fourth goal all-time on Howard, scoring three times when he played for Manchester United and Howard was in goal for Everton.

D.C. United forward Wayne Rooney (9) passes the ball against the Colorado Rapid during the second half at Audi Field. Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kellyn Acosta scored the equalizer when he placed a delicate chip shop off the arm of D.C. United goalkeeper David Ousted and into the goal. Forward Jack McBean sent a long cross into the box and Acosta chased it down to deliver his second MLS goal this season.

Kellyn Acosta had a chance to score in the 26th minute but his penalty kick rebounded off the right post. Edgar Castillo earned the shot when he was fouled by D.C. United's Junior Moreno just inside the penalty area.

Rooney had two chances to score in the second half, but his shot in the 56th minute was deflected by Howard off the left post. Howard then smothered a Rooney shot in the 58th minute.

D.C. United (4-9-5, 17 points) is now 2-1-0 in its new stadium, defeating Vancouver 3-1 on July 14 before losing to the New York Red Bulls 1-0 on Wednesday.

The Rapids fell to 4-12-5 (17 points) and have not won since July 1 at Vancouver, going 0-3-2 since then.