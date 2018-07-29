Live: Football transfer news and rumours – July 29

World Cup champion Steven N'Zonzi is closing in on a move to Roma.

3.40pm Ħamrun Spartans are closing in on the signing of defender Enrico Pepe, Times of Malta understands.

Pepe, 28, played for Floriana in the past three seasons winning the FA Trophy and the Super Cup.

During his Floriana spell, the former Messina player featured under Giovanni Tedesco, who is now at the helm of the Spartans and would like to reunite with the Italian defender.

3.30pm Sevilla are reportedly asking for €30m for Steven N’Zonzi, with Roma initially offering €23m.

The midfielder is keen to join the Giallorossi, where he’d link up with sporting director Monchi, the man who took him to Seville.

According to il Romanista, the Lupi initially offered €23m, but are willing to go to €25m plus bonuses.

Sevilla are asking for €30m, but given that N’Zonzi wants to move to Rome it’s thought a deal can be found.

AC Milan have identified Diadie Samassékou (22), who could be available at a discount due to his contract expiring next summer, as a potential addition to their midfield. [Gianluca Di Marzio] #RBSalzburg pic.twitter.com/dPaFXDMoCO — Red Bull Hub (@RedBullHub) July 27, 2018

7.45pm Milan have reportedly opened talks to sign Red Bull Salzburg and Mali starlet Diadie Samassekou.

According to RMC Sport, Milan are hoping to sign Samassekou for ‘a low fee’, given the midfielder’s contract expires next summer.

The 22-year-old is valued at €18m by Transfermarkt and helped Salzburg reach the Europa League semi-finals last season, beating Lazio along the way.

7.15pm Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi has confirmed the signings of Milan Badelj and Joaquin Correa.

Badelj arrives from Lazio on a free transfer after his Fiorentina contract expired, while Correa returns to Italy for a reported 16m, having spent the last two years at Sevilla.

"Badelj is an important player and will improve us, while we’ve replaced Felipe Anderson with Correa,” the Coach said at a Press conference.

“I’m satisfied with Correa’s arrival. He’s young and he has quality.”

7pm Galatasaray have reportedly agreed a dry loan for Milan striker Andre Silva.

According to Fanatik, an agreement has been struck between the two clubs for Silva to spend the coming season at Gala.

However, the Turkish outlet warns the 22-year-old has yet to approve of the switch, with no suggestion as to whether he will.

6.30pm Mbaye Niang has hinted that he could join Nice after seemingly telling Mario Balotelli ‘I’m coming’ to the French club.

Balotelli posted an Instagram video of himself attempting the crossbar challenge in Nice’s training strip, and Niang left a telling reply.

“Bro, leave the field. I’m coming,” wrote the Torino forward.

The comment came amidst speculation that the French club were keen on bringing the 23-year-old back to Ligue 1.

However, the pair are known to be good friends from their time together at Milan, meaning it could simply have been a provocation on Niang’s part.

I want to say thank you to all the players, staff, fans, and everyone involved at Everton. I’ve always felt very welcome and at home. Wishing the team all the best???? pic.twitter.com/Y7j3p5N2VX — Davy Klaassen (@DavyKlaassen) July 28, 2018

5.50pm Davy Klaasen has bid farewell to his former team-mates at Everton following his move to Werder Bremen.

Survey: Big news was coming out yesterday saying that Munir is likely to stay at Barcelona this season. What do you make of this? And what do you reckon will happen to Paco Alcácer now? We would love to hear your opinions! pic.twitter.com/etCuHAtDqM — Barça Centre (@barcacentre) July 28, 2018

5.15pm Barcelona have informed Munir El Haddadi that he will form part of their first-team squad this season, Mundo Deportivo is reporting.

Munir, who spent the past two seasons on loan at Valencia and Alaves respectively, was informed by Barca’s sporting director Eric Abidal that he will have playing opportunities as part of Ernesto Valverde’s squad in 2018/19.

In addition, Barca are considering extending his contract, which expires next June, by a further five years.

Pato feels #ACMilan pulled off a masterstroke by bringing back Leonardo & admits he is ‘waiting’ for a call from his fellow Brazilian https://t.co/MS1gMxX2aG pic.twitter.com/VhOF2Sqb8g — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 28, 2018

4.35pm Alexandre Pato believes Milan pulled off a masterstroke by bringing back Leonardo and admits he is ‘waiting’ for a call from his fellow Brazilian.

Leonardo coached Pato at Milan during the 2009-10 campaign and has since returned to San Siro as the club’s general manager, prompting praise from the Tianjin Quanjian striker.

“Leonardo has the vision, competence and authority to give the club a new approach,” the 28-year-old told Tuttosport.

“I’m not only talking in a technical sense. I imagine that at the club, there’s been some loss: many people have left in just a year and a half, so Leonardo can give security to the whole club."

????️ West Ham midfielder Pedro Obiang is in advanced talks with Sampdoria! ✍️



???? #WHUFC fans, thoughts...?! ???? pic.twitter.com/XGRJlkmc7v — Oddschanger (@Oddschanger) July 24, 2018

4.05pm Sampdoria are reportedly on the verge of re-signing midfielder Pedro Obiang from West Ham United.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Samp are still €1m short of West Ham’s €10m asking price for Obiang but should bridge the gap with bonuses.

Once a fee is agreed, the newspaper expects the former Spain Under-21 international to pen a five-year contract with the Blucerchiati.

Obiang joined the Hammers from Samp in 2015 and went on to make 87 appearances for the Premier League club, scoring three goals and assisting two.

Theo Hernández will join Real Sociedad on a season-long loan.



Good luck Theo Hernandez pic.twitter.com/u9NwNsYBEv — KroosT8 (@KroosT8) July 27, 2018

3.40pm Theo Hernandez is on the verge of leaving Real Madrid to join Real Sociedad on loan, according to AS.

Real Madrid will travel to the USA on Saturday for the start of their pre-season tour and there is a strong possibility that Theo will not be joining them.

The 20–year-old is closing in on a loan move to Real Sociedad, who will pay part of the young defender’s salary.

???????? #Spalletti: "#Perisic and #Icardi must stay here. I have talked with Perisic and he told me that he is tired but did not told me that he wants to leave #Inter." #FCIM pic.twitter.com/YvoiYm8u8f — EnJoY Inter (@EnjoyInterNews) July 20, 2018

3.20pm Inter have reportedly issued a hands-off warning to Manchester United regarding Ivan Perisic.

This is the second consecutive summer that the Red Devils have been heavily linked with the Croatian winger, with Jose Mourinho an admirer of the 29-year-old’s abilities.

However, Tuttosport reports that the Nerazzurri are desperate to keep hold of their star performers as they prepare to return to the Champions League this season.

OFFICIAL: Following a medical, #Napoli's proposed deal to sign Senegal defender Youssouf Sabaly from #Bordeaux is OFF. Report to follow... pic.twitter.com/NqwrS02ns9 — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 28, 2018

3pm Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis confirmed that defender Youssouf Sabaly’s transfer from Bordeaux is off following a medical.

The Senegal international appeared all set for a switch to San Paolo after the Partenopei agreed a deal to sign him from the French club.

However, doubts surrounding the transfer began to creep in after the 25-year-old flew into Italy for his medical on Friday.

Instead of undergoing the routine procedure at Villa Stuart, the place normally used by Napoli for such operations, Sabaly was taken to a specialist centre.

Napoli’s club doctors then studied the results of the medical last night and this morning before passing on their verdict to De Laurentiis.

And the Azzurri patron has now confirmed to Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli that the deal is off.

2.30pm Inter are closing in on the signing of Sime Vrsaljko from Atletico Madrid, Gazzetta dello Sport is reporting.

The 26-year-old full-back, who impressed during Croatia’s run to this summer’s World Cup final, will initially move to the San Siro on loan with a permanent deal set for next summer.

Juventus star Miralem Pjanic denies he will quit Serie A championshttps://t.co/lxbee8wkAm pic.twitter.com/u4SumTOOh8 — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 27, 2018

2.15pm Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic insists the speculation over his future this summer is untrue.

Pjanic has reportedly been the subject of strong interest from Manchester City and Barcelona, while other reports have suggested that Juve will cash in on him following the big-money arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid.

“I listen to a lot of things that are not true,” he told ESPN. “I'm cool. I'm preparing my new season. That's what's the most important.

“What I did the last two seasons for Juventus was really great, and I am happy what I'm doing here."

Barcelona ready to gazump Arsenal' in race to sign Steven N'Zonzihttps://t.co/iXeCdM0OYH pic.twitter.com/zZjBr0OUBI — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 28, 2018

1.50pm Roma and Arsenal are interested in signing Steven N’Zonzi from Sevilla, but Barcelona will reportedly join the chase.

The Giallorossi continue to pursue transfer targets in what has been a busy summer of activity under sporting director Monchi.

According to reports in several Italian media outlets, the latest of these is French midfielder N’Zonzi - who has also been previously linked with Juventus and Inter.

The 29-year-old, who has been at the La Liga club since 2015, was part of France’s World Cup winning squad this summer.

According to L’Equipe, Pars Saint-Germain won't sign Jerome Boateng pic.twitter.com/8fiHluYsMN — Bayern mania (@Bayern_mania) July 27, 2018

1.30pm Paris Saint-Germain have dropped their interest in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, reports Inside Futbol.

The Germany international’s wage demands, coupled with a potential transfer fee of between £45m and £53m, is understood to have deterred the Ligue 1 champions.

1.15pm Guillermo Ochoa only wants to join Napoli if he can move on a permanent deal.

The Mexican goalkeeper has been strongly linked with the Partenopei, who are looking for another shot-stopper following an injury to Alex Meret.

San Paolo President Aurelio De Laurentiis has identified the 33-year-old as his primary target, with Ochoa said to be keen on completing a transfer from Standard Liege.

However, Corriere del Mezzogiorno states the Mexico number one would not want to join on loan and will only settle for a permanent switch.

#REPORTS #MUFC could turn their attentions to #FCB defender Yerry Mina if they miss out on Toby Alderweireld according to reports. pic.twitter.com/EU1DmClJb0 — FootySays (@Footy_Says) July 28, 2018

1pm Manchester United could turn their attentions to Colombia international Yerry Mina if they fail to bring either Harry Maguire or Toby Alderweireld to Old Trafford, the Daily Mirror is reporting.

Like Maguire, Mina impressed at this summer’s World Cup, scoring twice, including a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser against England in the last-16.

Mina is expected to leave Barcelona this week despite only joining the La Liga champions in January.

#Fiorentina have reportedly turned down significant offers for Giovanni Simeone, Jordan Veretout and German Pezzella in the last week...https://t.co/xlYwcokDng pic.twitter.com/k67O4EqwTx — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 28, 2018

12.30pm Fiorentina have reportedly turned down significant offers for Giovanni Simeone, Jordan Veretout and German Pezzella in the last week.

The Viola are facing a battle to keep hold of several of their biggest stars this summer.

And Corriere dello Sport claims that the Florence club refused a bid of €40m from Atletico Madrid for forward Simeone.

Atletico, who are coached by Simeone’s father Diego, are said to face competition for the player’s signature from German champions Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, French side Paris Saint-Germain are rumoured to have offered €25m for midfielder Veretout.

And the Viola have rejected the bid, along with a €22m for defender Pezzella from Borussia Dortmund.

12pm Napoli are reportedly waiting on the results of Youssouf Sabaly’s medical before making a final decision on whether to sign him from Bordeaux.

A fee has been agreed between the Partenopei and the French club for the former Paris Saint-Germain player.

It was reported yesterday that the Senegal international was on the way to Italy to undergo routine tests ahead of signing a contract.

However, transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio says the 25-year-old was taken to a specialist centre, rather than Villa Stuart which is usually used for new Napoli recruits.

There are no issues reported as of yet, although the results of Friday's medical are still being assessed by Napoli club doctors.

Leon Bailey 'wanted by Roma' as Arsenal face missing out on Bayer Leverkusen star https://t.co/JmbQbZbnKV pic.twitter.com/b2Mt0RPYLF — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 28, 2018

11.30am Roma are reportedly targeting Bayer Leverkusen’s Jamaican winger Leon Bailey after their failed bid for Malcom.

The 20-year-old has seemingly emerged as Giallorossi sporting director Monchi’s prime target after the disappointment of missing out on the Brazilian winger to Barcelona.

According to both Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, the Stadio Olimpico club have asked the Bundesliga club to name their asking price for the player.

Bailey enjoyed an impressive season in Leverkusen during 2017-18, contributing 12 goals in 34 appearances.

✍️ DEAL AGREED ✍️



Yoshinori Muto has agreed terms with Newcastle from Mainz, although will have to wait for next week's hearing over his paperwork to finalise the move.



Full story: https://t.co/GzE9sMeG3c pic.twitter.com/Len1LfSVEL — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 27, 2018

11am Newcastle have reached an agreement to sign Japan forward Yoshinori Muto from Mainz for a fee believed to be £9.5m.

An agreement has been formalised and the player has had a medical and agreed personal terms.

The transfer is now subject to the player being issued with a Governing Body Endorsement which will be determined at a hearing to take place later next week.

Arturo Vidal wants to return to Italy & wear the Inter jersey. (GdS) pic.twitter.com/GpJMJskGKi — Khaled Al Nouss (@khaledalnouss1) July 27, 2018

10.30am Having virtually secured the signing of Sime Vrsaljko, Inter turn their attentions to securing one of Arturo Vidal and Tiemoue Bakayoko.

It is being widely reported that a deal has virtually been agreed that would see Croatian full-back Vrsaljko join the Nerazzurri from Atletico Madrid for around €25m.

As such, the San Siro club are now looking to bolster their midfield options ahead of the new season.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Chilean midfielder Vidal is the Nerazzurri’s number one target, with Chelsea’s Bakayoko an alternative.

10.15am Real Madrid will not sign Eden Hazard this summer as new coach Julen Lopetegui wants to make Isco a key part of his project at the Bernabeu, reports AS.

Madrid have been linked heavily with the Chelsea forward since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus earlier this month.

However, AS report the European champions have definitively ruled out a move for the Belgium international due to Lopetegui’s confidence in Isco.

7.45pm Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly cooled their interest in Bayern Munich defender Jerome Boateng, according to L'Equipe.

The French champions have been heavily linked with Boateng but the chances of a deal appear to be slim. PSG have prioritised signing a midfielder and the cost of Boateng means the German is not one of their main targets.

TRANSFER NEWS@SkySportsNews understands @JamTarts have rejected an offer of around £200,000 from #Rangers for striker Kyle Lafferty pic.twitter.com/0Szn2Ymuq5 — Sky Sports Scotland (@ScotlandSky) July 27, 2018

7.15pm Rangers have had an offer - believed to be in the region of £200,000 - rejected by Hearts for striker Kyle Lafferty.

The Northern Ireland striker, who scored 19 goals in his debut season at Tynecastle, signed a two-year contract with Hearts last summer.

However, the bid was well short of Hearts’ valuation of Lafferty, with the Edinburgh club not in a position where they wish to sell the player.

6.46pm Sassuolo have announced €5m the signing of defender Giangiacomo Magnani from Juventus, who retain a buyback clause.

The 22-year-old joined the Bianconeri from Perugia this summer, but will continue his career at the Mapei Stadium.

“Giangiacomo Magnani has been signed on an outright basis with a right to repurchase from Juventus F.C,” the Neroverdi confirmed in a statement.

“Magnani has already joined the group at the pre-season training camp at Vipiteno.”

6.35pm Napoli have reportedly rejected bids from Stoke City and Cardiff City for Vlad Chiriches, who is set to play a first-team role at the San Paolo.

According to CalcioNapoli24, Chiriches ‘convinced’ Ancelotti at Napoli’s preseason retreat in Dimaro, despite offers in the region of €12-18m.

Consequently, the Romanian should compete with Kalidou Koulibaly, Raul Albiol and Nikola Maksimovic for a place in the centre of the Partenopei’s defence.

That would also pave the way for Lorenzo Tonelli to leave the club, with Cagliari, Sampdoria, Genoa, Chievo and Torino all interested in the stopper.

6.30pm Joaquin Correa and Milan Badelj are reportedly to have their Lazio medicals on Monday morning.

The pair have been increasingly linked with the Biancocelesti, with Correa to sign from Valencia for €16m plus €3m in bonuses.

That may be broken down into a loan with obligation to buy to spread the cost over more than one financial year.

Badelj is a free agent after leaving Fiorentina, and Tuttomercatoweb reports that both will have their medicals on Monday.

Crystal Palace have made a €10m offer for Roma's Maxime Gonalons. (Source: Sky Sport) pic.twitter.com/FvfkFNpoyv — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 25, 2018

6.15pm English sides Everton and Crystal Palace are reportedly keen on signing Roma midfielder Maxime Gonalons.

According to the Evening Standard, Roma are prepared to sell Gonalons for a fee in the region of €11m.

That would have alerted Everton and Palace, both of whom are in the market for midfielders.

The 29-year-old joined the Giallorossi from Olympique Lyonnais last summer but has made just 23 appearances in the Italian capital.

SKY SOURCES: Crystal Palace in talks with West Ham over potential £10m signing of midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate. #SSN pic.twitter.com/H9gHl5Kr8g — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 25, 2018

6pm Crystal Palace remain interested in West Ham midfielder Cheikh Kouyate; the clubs have held initial talks but as yet no formal bid has been made.

West Ham are listening to offers of around £10m, and it could go into the final week of the window.

5.30pm Barcelona have not given up hope of signing Adrien Rabiot from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Marca.

The 23-year-old midfielder has attracted the interest of the La Liga champions although it is expected to be difficult to agree a deal with PSG.

The Barcelona transfer target is in the final year of his contract but the strained relationship between the clubs, following the Neymar signing, means it could be tough to pull off this summer.

4.45pm Parma’s general manager has hinted that the club could re-sign Antonio Cassano. “Never say never…”

Cassano has been without a club since leaving Verona last summer and not played a minute of competitive football for two years, but the former Italy attacker – who turned 36 earlier in the month – has been linked with a comeback.

“We haven’t finished in the market yet,” Luca Carra told Radio Sportivo.

“We’re looking for players with experience. Will Cassano come back? Never say never…

“There are so many names being bandied about. It’s true that we’re looking for players with experience, but we’ve already taken some like Gobbi.”

Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News understands.



Follow: https://t.co/HBH0BADZgZ pic.twitter.com/gqxeE6531c — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 27, 2018

4.15pm Besiktas have made contact with Liverpool over a deal for Simon Mignolet, Sky Sports News is reporting.

The Turkish club need a new goalkeeper after selling Fabri to Fulham for close to £5m last week.

Mignolet is potentially available after the Reds signed Alisson in a world-record £67m deal for a goalkeeper earlier this month.

Juventus have now offered to swap Bonucci for Higuain. However, Milan have once again informed them that the only way this deal goes through is if Caldara is offered in exchange. [@PeppeDiSte] pic.twitter.com/dmLau0HsdL — Milan Eye (@MilanEye) July 27, 2018

3.50pm Leonardo Bonucci’s agent reportedly met Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici on Friday.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio’s website, the meeting was used to ‘assess the feasibility’ of Bonucci returning to Juve.

However, the Sky Sport journalist warns there is still ‘distance’ over the players involved in the deal and a fee for the defender.

Despite Gonzalo Higuain being touted as a Milan target, Di Marzio believes the Rossoneri are ‘cold’ on the idea of bringing in the striker as they ‘would like’ Mattia Caldara in exchange.

???? L’AS Monaco est très heureux d’annoncer la signature d’Aleksandr Golovin en provenance du @pfc_cska pour 5 ans, jusqu’en juin 2023 ! #WelcomeToMonaco ???????? pic.twitter.com/naZRMtN4EC — AS Monaco ???????? (@AS_Monaco) 27 July 2018

3.24pm Monaco have signed midfielder Aleksandr Golovin from CSKA Moscow.

The 22-year-old had been heavily linked with Chelsea this summer.

3.21pm It is reported that Elseid Hysaj could soon sign a new contract to remain at Napoli, ending speculation over his future.

The Albania full-back has been linked with a move away from the Partenopei this summer, with Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea said to be interested.

However, Corriere dello Sport claims that the 24-year-old is close to agreeing to remain with the Azzurri.

As part of the terms of the extension, the former Empoli man is poised to remove a release clause that exists in his current deal – although the Italian daily does not state the exact figure.

3.06pm Youssouf Sabaly is set to undergo a medical at Napoli today before completing a €15m transfer from Bordeaux.

Corriere del Mezzogiorno reports that the Partenopei have had a bid for the 25-year-old accepted by the French club.

As such, the Senegal international will fly out to Italy, where he is expected to have his medical this afternoon.

3.05pm French daily L’Equipe accuses super-agent Mino Raiola of deliberate lies as Mario Balotelli’s future appears to be in limbo.

The Italy and Nice forward is currently at the centre of an ongoing transfer saga, with Marseille interested in securing his signature.

However, negotiations between the clubs have encountered numerous problems, with Raiola reportedly keen for his client to move elsewhere so he can secure a high commission fee.

Marseille are said to have agreed personal terms with the player, but they are unwilling to pay Raiola.

2.50pm It is reported that Miralem Pjanic looks like staying at Juventus, with the Old Lady set to offer him a new contract until 2022.

The Bosnian has been linked with a move to leading clubs around Europe this summer, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Barcelona all rumoured to be interested in his services.

However, Corriere dello Sport suggests the trio have been put off making a bid by Juve’s €100m valuation of the player.

2.45pm Roma confirm they have loaned forward Gregoire Defrel to Sampdoria for the 2018-19 season.

As part of the deal, the Blucerchiati will also have the option to sign the 27-year-old on a permanent basis next summer.

Though French, Defrel has spent the entirety of his career in Italian football, with spells at Parma, Foggia, Cesena and Sassuolo prior to joining the Giallorossi.

2.41pm Dutch midfielder Davy Klaassen has joined Werder Bremen after spending just a year at English Premier League side Everton, both clubs announced on Friday.

The 25-year-old, a former captain at Dutch side Ajax Amsterdam, moved to Everton before the start of last season but failed to establish himself, making just 16 appearances across all competitions.

"We're happy to have found exactly the player we were looking for," Werder Chief Executive Frank Baumann told the club's website

2.37pm Following their double swoop for Joaquin Correa and Milan Badelj, Lazio will reportedly turn their attention to signing one of Lucas Perez or Wesley.

The Biancocelesti are said to be on the verge of signing Correa from Sevilla in a deal worth €19m, although it remains unclear whether the transfer will be permanent or an initial loan with an option to buy.

The Rome club are also said to have won the race to sign Croatian Badelj, who is a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Fiorentina.

And Corriere dello Sport reports that Lazio are set to continue their busy last few days in the market by looking for a further attacking reinforcement.

Sky Sources: West Ham and Sampdoria close to agreeing £10m deal for Pedro Obiang. pic.twitter.com/ZjlhzQ2d3x — West Ham News (@whufc_news) 27 July 2018

2.27pm West Ham are close to agreeing the £10m transfer of Pedro Obiang to Sampdoria.

SKY SOURCES: Jordan Pickford is @ChelseaFC's primary target if Thibaut Courtois leaves this summer. #SSN pic.twitter.com/d7qlzHxmdH — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) 27 July 2018

2.22pm Chelsea have made England No 1 Jordan Pickford their main transfer target if, as expected, Thibaut Courtois moves to Real Madrid in this window, SSN understands.

Kasper Schmeichel and Jack Butland are among the possible replacements at Stamford Bridge, but we’ve been told this afternoon that Pickford ranks above both of them on Chelsea’s wanted list.

Everton are likely to resist any approach for the man they signed for £30m from Sunderland last summer and who still has four years left on his deal. He was Everton’s Player of the Year last season in both the awards voted for by fans and his teammates.

Chelsea have yet to make a formal approach to Everton and tere’s been no comment from either club so far.

Tottenham have reportedly named their price for Toby Alderweireld.



The defender remains a priority signing for Man Utd.



Gossip????https://t.co/VeFClBj4nT pic.twitter.com/F25VM5RybX — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) 27 July 2018

2.12pm Man Utd and Spurs remain far apart in their valuation of a deal for Toby Alderweireld, according to Sky sources.

SSN understands United are interested in the Belgium international, with Spurs pricing the defender in excess of £50m.

The 29-year-old has one year left on his current contract, with an option for a one-year extension that includes a £25m release clause for next summer, but talks over a new deal have continued to stall.

At this stage, sources understand United forward Anthony Martial, who has told Jose Mourinho he wants to leave, is unlikely to end up at Spurs despite the club's long-standing interest in him, meaning United would need to meet the full asking price for Alderweireld.

However, United do not share Spurs' valuation of a player with a year left on his current contract.

1.51pm Chelsea officials have travelled to Italy to meet their Juventus counterparts and try to seal a deal for £40m-rated defender Daniele Rugani, according to reports in The Times.

The Italy international centre back, 23, is contracted to the Serie A champions until the summer of 2021.

1.35pm It is reported that Atletico Madrid have agreed to allow Croatian full-back Sime Vrsaljko to move to Inter.

Gazzetta dello Sport reports the 26-year-old will head to San Siro on an initial year-long loan deal, with the Nerazzurri having the option to sign him outright next summer.

The Milan club will pay a fee of €8m for the loan part of the deal, with a further €18m due if they opt to make the transfer permanent.

Vrsaljko has enjoyed a successful 2018. As well as featuring prominently in Croatia’s run to this summer’s World Cup final, he helped Atleti win the Europa League at the end of last season, beating Marseille in the final.

9.30pm Juventus general manager Giuseppe Marotta says “nothing concrete has arrived from Chelsea and Milan” for Gonzalo Higuain.

The striker is expected to leave the Bianconeri this summer, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo forcing him down the pecking order.

“I won’t deny that with the addition of Cristiano Ronaldo we’ve got a quality attacking department that’s a bit crowded,” Marotta admitted on Sky.

“We’ll evaluate things with Higuain, but nothing concrete has arrived from Chelsea and Milan.”

9pm Roma reportedly want Federico Chiesa of Fiorentina, after missing out on Malcom to Barcelona.

The Giallorossi had agreed a deal with Bordeaux for the winger, and had even scheduled a medical in the capital.

Malcom never boarded his flight to Italy though, and it soon emerged that Barça had hijacked the deal.

Sporting director Monchi promised someone “as good or even better” than the 21-year-old would arrive instead, and La Repubblica believes they want to sign Chiesa.

8.25pm Sven Goran Eriksson has agreed a deal in principle to take over as head coach of Iraq, according to Sky sources.

The Swede held positive talks with Iraqi FA officials in Istanbul last week.

Eriksson’s representative Saif Rubie says he has a couple of other options and will make his final decision in the next week.

Free agent Diego Reyes is being followed closely by Bordeaux, Fenerbahce, Newcastle, West Ham, Watford Brighton, Sevilla and Real Betis. The Porto man lacks minutes and the race for his signature is on. He will most likely go to England or France. pic.twitter.com/yJCHhHaZGk — Mexican Transfers ???????? (@MXtransfers) July 25, 2018

7.58pm Watford are interested in Mexico international defender Diego Reyes, according to Sky sources.

However, no formal offer has been made for the player so far.

Reyes is a free agent after he ran down his contract at Porto.

Newcastle and West Ham are two of a number of Premier League clubs who have also made an offer for the centre back.

7.34pm Earlier today, Italian coach Enrico Piccioni arrived in Malta as he is expected to take up Mosta's post ahead of the 2018/2019 season.

He has already coached the Blues during the 2013/2014 and 2014/2015 season, for 27 games.

7.23pm Lazio President Claudio Lotito insists Sergej Milinkovic-Savic isn’t “up for sale” and can only leave for “a ridiculous offer”.

The Serbian has been linked with the likes of Juventus, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but the Aquile won’t let him leave for less than €120m.

“We never put him up for sale,” Lotito insisted, speaking to RMC Sport.

“We’re waiting for offers without having to worry about selling him. He didn’t perform below expectations in the World Cup, he was put into a role that wasn’t his own.

“He’s not for sale, then of course anything can be sold, but only for a ridiculous offer.”

???? DEAL DONE: Udinese have signed Rolando Mandragora from Juventus for €20m on a 5-year contract. (Source: @Udinese_1896) pic.twitter.com/5QrK5LfOLo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) July 26, 2018

6.37pm Juventus have officially confirmed the sale with a buyback clause of Rolando Mandragora to Udinese, for a transfer fee of €20m

The young midfielder joined the Bianconeri in January 2016, before being loaned out to Pescara and Crotone.

He made his Italy debut last month in the 1-0 defeat to France, but has been unable to carve out a place in Turin.

Gerson insists he is committed to #Fiorentina after he was forced to apologise for a trip back to Rome https://t.co/XNs80lmYrv #ASRoma pic.twitter.com/BvobUDtZhK — footballitalia (@footballitalia) July 26, 2018

5.15pm Gerson insists he is committed to Fiorentina after he was forced to apologise for a trip back to Rome.

“I apologise for yesterday, I went to Rome for a family problem but now everything’s fine,” he explained.

“I’m available. I’m very happy to be here as a Fiorentina player. I have to improve and give everything to the team. I have to do well, even better than I did last season.

“I feel good in central midfield and out wide. I’m available to the Coach. When the chance came to join Fiorentina, I immediately said ‘yes’ because they’re a great team, with a great Coach.

“Return to Roma? I must only think about doing well with this shirt, then we’ll see what happens.”

Official: Cristiano Ronaldo has been given a 2 year jail sentence along with a €19mil fine for tax fraud. pic.twitter.com/MiRxftGPsf — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) July 26, 2018

4.45pm Juventus new boy Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly been given a two-year prison sentence for tax fraud but will not serve any time.

According to EFE, Agencia Tributaria - the tax agency in Spain - approved the sentence, which also carries a €19m fine.

However, the Portuguese is not expected to spend any time behind bars after pleading guilty to four tax crimes, committed during his spell with Real Madrid.

The four crimes would have been committed between 2011 and 2014, with the No 7 allegedly defrauding the Spanish state out of €1.39m, €1.66m, €3.2m and €8.5m in each of those years.

4.15pm Inter are reportedly closing in on a €25m deal for Atletico Madrid right-back Sime Vrsajlko.

According to Sky Sport Italia, Vrsaljko’s desire to sign for Inter has forced Atleti into releasing him.

The broadcaster explains Inter are on the verge of clinching an €8m loan for the Croatian, with a €17m option to buy.

3.45pm Alex Ferguson sent his first video message to the Manchester United fans since recovering from a brain haemorrhage.

The Scottish manager is currently continuing his rehabilitation and has promised to watch the Red Devils in action later on in the season.

Bacca: “I felt great at Villarreal. I want to stay in Spain, but I have a contract with Milan that I will respect. We just have to wait and see. I will speak with the club to figure out the best solution for me and for them once I return.” pic.twitter.com/ilBpbKn02D — TheMilanBible (@TheMilanBible) July 25, 2018

3.15pm Gennaro Gattuso said that Carlos Bacca is free to leave Milan.

The Colombian striker recently revealed he would prefer to prolong his spell back in La Liga, having spent last season on loan at Villarreal, and Gattuso made it clear he did not want the striker hanging around if his heart was not at San Siro.

“I have no problem with him,” he said after the Rossoneri’s penalties defeat to Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.

“I’ve never coached him and he has a contract with Milan. Thirty-one will be at Milanello, where my staff are waiting for him.

“I know he wants to play in Spain again. There are rules to respect and [there must be] a desire to stay at the club.

“I won’t force anyone to stay. When I come back to Italy, I’ll talk to him and see. If he wants to stay then great, otherwise it’s better if he leaves.”

2.45pm Serie B club Spezia have completed the signing of Sveinn Aaron Gudjohnsen, son of former Chelsea and Barcelona man Eidur.

The 20-year-old, who is a former Iceland U19 international, moves to Italy from Icelandic club Breidablik.

He has previously spent time as a youth player at Barcelona, while his father played for the Camp Nou side’s first team.

Having since returned to his homeland, Gudjohnsen Jr now joins the club who finished last season tenth in Italy’s second tier.

2.15pm Chelsea are keeping tabs on Lazio midfielder Sergei Milinkovic-Savic, the Independent is reporting.

However, the Blues face competition from Man Utd and Real Madrid, although the Serbian would prefer a move to Stamford Bridge.