Gastronomic charity dinner

Fr Martin Micallef (left) with Mgr Joe Galea Curmi at the dinner.

Infinitely Xara Co Ltd, owned by the Zammit Tabona family, organised a dinner in aid of Id-Dar tal-Providenza for the second year running.

The dinner was held in the historical setting of the Misraħ il-Kunsill Pjazza, located near the Mdina local council office, with the gorgeous backdrop of The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux facade.

Under the patronage of Mgr Joe Galea Curmi, Auxiliary Bishop of Malta and Archbishop Emeritus Paul Cremona and Fr Martin Micallef, the home’s director, the dinner raised €27,300. Over €55,000 was raised over the past two years.

The dinner was also attended by various established companies, which generously donated money to support Id-Dar tal-Providenza.

The principal partners for the night were Diamonds International, EY, Francis J. Vassallo & Associates Group, GSD Marketing Ltd, Halmann Vella Ltd, KRS Releasing Ltd, Malta International Airport, PWC, Raico, Seifert Systems Ltd, The Point Shopping Mall, VJ Salomone Marketing Ltd and Mdina council.

A group of people also generously donated to the fundraising, as well as volunteers and the incredibly generous donors of art.

Infinitely Xara treated the guests to a five-course meal, accompanied by wines and live acoustic music throughout the night.

Infinitely Xara is the collection of The Xara Palace Relais & Chateaux, The Xara Lodge, Palazzo de Piro, The de Mondion Restaurant, Trattoria AD 1530 and The Medina Restaurant. Infinitely Xara also hosts outside catering events. For more information call 2145 0560 or visit www.xarapalace.com.mt.