Sunday, July 29, 2018, 00:01

Fresh tastes of southern Italy

Al Basilico of Abate Rigord, Ta’ Xbiex, is the new hotspot for foodies in Malta.

The concept for this new eatery centres mainly on fresh produce and was created with the goal of replicating some of the tastes and traditions of southern Italian cuisine, always using top-quality ingredients.

The menu selection is dotted with specialties, from Agnolotti di cernia and scampi cream, Crudo di gambero rosso and Saute di cozze to the juiciest Veal filet, incredible Rabbit tempura and also a daily fresh fish selection.

Not to be missed are the desserts with inventive twists on traditional favourites like the Tiramisu or the deconstructed Cannolo siciliano.

At Al Basilico, the ambience of modern-casual luxury, palate-enlightening cuisine, prompt service and an extensive list of wines lead to an Italian dining experience unlike any other.

(Content provided by Al Basilico)

