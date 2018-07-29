Delicata Wine Festival is back

The Delicata Wine Festival is surely an event not to be missed.

The Delicata Classic Wine Festival will once again take place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta from August 9 to 12, every evening from 7pm to midnight.

There will be over 25 wines to sample, including the semi-sparkling Frizzantes made from the native old bush vines Girgentina and Ġellewża, the tasty white, red and rosé DOK Malta Medina and DOK Gozo Victoria Heights boutique wines, a selection of the flagship Gran Cavalier and Grand Vin de Hauteville ranges, as well as the sweeter lifestyle Dolcino and Falcon wines, Casella Moscato and other varietals of the classic collection and all three of the Pjazza Reġina wines.

For the first time, the spritzers will also be showcased. Delicata’s brand of spritzers (or ready-mixed wine coolers) was released in Malta in 1997, at the time of all the rage in trendy bars in California, London and New York. At only 3.9 per cent alcohol, all three spritzers are semi-sparkling, medium-dry in style and bursting with fruity flavours.

Every evening there is a double-bill of great music, starting with an opening night concert on August 9 by Kersten Graham + Band and The Crowns. Planet Seed and The Busker will perform on August 10, Bernie & Pod and Spiteri Lucas Entertainment play on August 11, and Cash & Band and Gianni & Rug close on August 12.

Live cooking stalls will be serving a variety of both traditional Maltese and international dishes to tease a wide range of palates. Maltese favourites are prepared by Maypole, Indian dishes by Gate of India and other oriental dishes by Asian House. There will also be various cheese and charcuterie platters by Catermax, as well as desserts.

Strictly no wine will be served to anyone under 17 and patrons are reminded to enjoy responsibly. Wine purses and glasses are sold until 11 pm, wine is poured up to 11.30 pm and the festival closes at midnight.

Entrance to the gardens is free. But to try the wines there is a fee of €15 for a handy wine purse which comes filled with 24 wine coins and complete with a souvenir glass which is one’s to keep.

Wine coins are redeemable for glasses of one’s favourite Delicata wine.

Handing over the correct change of wine coins at the stalls inside will prompt dedicated wine stewards to pour a standard 150ml glass of the wine on show in the festival glass.

This 17th edition sees the introduction of a convenient online payment facility, which is operational already at Delicata’s secure website www.delicata.com.

Prepayment will save time queuing on the night since it allows one to collect their wine coins and glass from the dedicated online priority lane outside the gardens. Of course, the cash points remain open as usual too.

More information can be found on www.delicata.com.