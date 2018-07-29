Masculinity and elegance
This woody aromatic leathery fragrance boasts top notes of clary sage to strike a balance between freshness and refined texture. The tonic transparency of bergamot brings a breath of fresh air and contrasts with the spicy warmth of black pepper. The intense texture of leather reveals itself in the heart of the fragrance, assuming an extreme masculinity enhanced by the urban elegance of grey amber and the vegetal woody facets of cypress.
Van Cleef & Arpels and Jimmy Choo fragrances are locally distributed by Chemimart. Call 2149 2212 for trade enquiries.
