Sunday, July 29, 2018, 00:00

Deep and captivating fragrance

A sleek and graceful reinterpre-tation of the original Van Cleef & Arpels First fragrance, So First is a deep and captivating eau de parfum.

Inspired by the snowflake earrings from the White Diamond high collection, this fragrance opens with the fresh, sparkling notes of bergamot and magnolia. An elegant floral heart of freesia, jasmine and frangipani enchants the wearer before moving to a sensual base of intense bourbon vanilla and sandalwood.

(Content provided by Chemimart)

