A night of culture through fashion
An international night of culture through fashion by the Chamber of Fashion took place in the gardens of Verdala Palace, Buskett. This prestigious event raised money for the Malta Community Chest Fund, while giving guests an opportunity to see for themselves the collections of renowned designers from around the world. The international designers present were: Giada Curti from Italy; Danny Moodliar, Sibu Misimang, Brenda Quin, Katherine Montague and Karla Morton from South Africa; James Dimech from Malta; and Sladana Krystic from Croatia.