Sunday, July 29, 2018, 00:01

A night of culture through fashion

Giada Curti exhibits her collection Jackie, shown for the first time at Verdala Palace. Right: Four designers unveiled stunning pieces of art under the name One Africa. Photos: Mark Soler and Bernard Polidano

Croatian designer Sladana exhibits her colourful designs.Croatian designer Sladana exhibits her colourful designs.

An international night of culture through fashion by the Chamber of Fashion took place in the gardens of Verdala Palace, Buskett. This prestigious event raised money for the Malta Community Chest Fund, while giving guests an opportunity to see for themselves the collections of renowned designers from around the world. The international designers present were: Giada Curti from Italy; Danny Moodliar, Sibu Misimang, Brenda Quin, Katherine Montague and Karla Morton from South Africa; James Dimech from Malta; and Sladana Krystic from Croatia.

