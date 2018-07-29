Local academic graduates in marine spatial planning

Alan Deidun, resident academic within the Department of Geosciences at the University of Malta, was recently awarded the Postgraduate Diploma in Marine Spatial Planning from the University of Ulster in Northern Ireland. Prof. Deidun was only one of two candidates to register a ‘Distinction’ for such a diploma, having scored very high marks in all the 60 ECTS he followed by correspondence over the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 academic years.

Unesco and the European Commission are advocating a greater implementation of Marine Spatial Planning (MSP) protocols by managers of maritime activities in order to achieve Ecosystem-Based Management (EBM) of the marine space through a reduction in conflict between anthropogenic activities at sea and the environmental integrity of the same seas.

Prof. Deidun lectures thematics linked with MSP within the Masters in Applied Oceanography as well as within the Masters of Arts in Ocean Governance and supervises numerous post-graduate research projects on the same thematics.