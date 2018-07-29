Young adults question preconceptions at UWC Malta short course

The course participants. Photos: Ricardo Coutinho

Thirty young adults and facilitators from Malta and various other countries across Europe and North Africa questioned preconceptions surrounding current issues such as migration, identity, society, the environment and movement during a 10-day summer course called ‘Transformational crossroads’, organised by United World College (UWC) Malta at Villa Psaigon, Dingli.

The course used a hands-on and constructive approach and included an insightful talk by photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi, a microplastics workshop, a beach clean-up with local NGO Żibel and a visit to NGO Sea Watch’s rescue ship. The participants also attended the Ports of Hope vigil that took place in Valletta to honour lives lost at sea.

Participants provided insights about their backgrounds and cultures

Course facilitator Andrew Spiteri said the course experience was an insightful, informative and inspiring one.

“The participants provided insights about their different backgrounds, cultures, opinions and views, which had an immense impact on both the course itself and us, who were a part of it.”

The course was endorsed by the UWC, an international educational movement offered through a network of 17 international schools and colleges across the world. The schools not only strive for academic excellence – through the rigorous and internationally-respected International Baccalaureate diploma – but more importantly focus on cultivating a holistic, value-based learning environment.

The UWC Malta national committee raises awareness on the UWC movement and select local students to attend UWC colleges.

