Ira Losco greets fans at Nestlé Consumer Centre

Ira Losco with some of her fans and their pets at the Nestlé Consumer Centre.

Leading local songstress Ira Losco chatted to fans and signed copies of her new album, No Sinner No Saint, at the Nestlé Consumer Centre in Lija recently.

Celebrating her long-term collaboration with Nestlé and, specifically, Nescafé, Ira said: “Nescafé was the first brand I ever endorsed back when I was 19, and I have loved it ever since. I would never put my name to a product I don’t believe in – but this one gets me up every morning! Thus, it was only natural to partner up all those years ago, and to keep working together now.”

The event marked Ira’s first meet-and-greet since the album’s launch, and she was thrilled to meet with the plethora of fans that visited and to spend time with them. “Today was all about meeting the people who have supported my music over the years, and to thank them. It’s always such fun to see so many familiar faces, as well as to meet the new generation of fans that have only recently started to enjoy my music.”

The event itself also gave visitors the chance to get to know the services offered by the Nestlé Consumer Centre and to walk away with a number of goodies including Purina pet products, Ira’s signed Nescafé Cappuccino mug and a Nescafé USB pen-drive with exclusive content from her double album. The event was pet-friendly too and a number of visitors turned up with their furry friends, and donated to the Association for Abandoned Animals – which also received food donations from Purina for every pet that attended.

“On top of promoting No Sinner No Saint and Nescafé, it was lovely to be able to support the AAA today,” Ira said.

“Pets are family and they deserve to be treated as such. The AAA will also be collecting funds at our future concerts, so do come along and give generously. I am always thrilled when my fans choose to get involved with both the brands and the organisations we feel most passionate about.”