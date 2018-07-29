Dutch and Maltese scouts welcome new Dutch Ambassador at summer camp

An Almere Venture scout presents a scarf to Dutch Ambassador Frank Keurhorst.

Venture scouts from Almere in the Netherlands are currently camped at the Żurrieq Scout Centre for their joint summer camp with the Żurrieq scout group. Hot summer days are no damper on these youths’ scouting spirit, which was reflected in a Dutch pancake evening organised on Wednesday, July 25.

Eric de Haan, Hon Consul and Frank Keurhorst, Dutch Ambassador.

With the new Dutch Ambassador Frank Keurhorst as guest of honour, 21 scouts and their leaders organised an evening of Dutch culinary tradition and games. The event was opened with the customary raising of the flag, followed by a welcome speech by scout leader and Malta’s Honorary Consul in the Netherlands, Eric de Haan. A lively campfire closed the evening.

The Dutch venture scouts will now cross the channel for an overnight stay at Xagħra scout Group’s headquarters in Gozo where a full programme of water activities, hikes, and cultural visits await.