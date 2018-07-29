Announcements - July 29, 2018

AGIUS. On July 26, ANNIE of Santa Luċija, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. She leaves to mourn her loss her only son Pierre and his wife Jackie, her granddaughter Claire, close family relatives and friends. Mass præsente cadavere will be said tomorrow, Monday, July 30 at Santa Luċija parish church at 8.30am. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

AGIUS. On July 27, CHARLIE, of Rabat, ex-electrician Malta Drydocks, aged 55, passed peacefully away at St Vincent de Paul Residence comforted by the rites of Holy Church. He leaves to mourn his loss his parents Joseph and Maria, his brother Joseph and his wife Sandra, his sister Pauline and her husband Mario Borg, his nieces Tiziana and her husband Dominic Busuttil, Claire-Marie and her daughter Michelle, Audrienne and her fiancé Charlot Falzon, his aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 30 at 4pm for Ta’ Ġieżu church, Rabat where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 4.30pm, followed by interment at Santa Margerita cemetery, Rabat.

No flowers by request but donations to Marigold Foundation would be appreciated.

The family would like to thank staff at JP2 and Lourdes Ward, St Vincent de Paul.

Lord, grant him eternal rest.

BORG – Thomas passed away on July 27 at Sir Anthony Mamo Oncology Centre after an illness faced with great courage. He leaves to mourn his great loss his children, Didi, Christopher and Elke, and his grandchildren Matthew, Michael, Christian, Emma and Ella, relatives and friends. The funeral Mass præsente cadavere will be celebrated tomorrow, Monday, July 30 at 9.30am at the Sanctuary of Divine Mercy, San Pawl tat-Tarġa, Naxxar, followed by interment at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Lord, grant him eternal rest. The family would like to thank staff at Hospice, the Oncology centre and Mater Dei Hospital MW 1 for the care and support which was greatly appreciated.

EVERETT. The family of Captain ALAN EVERETT is very sad to announce that he passed away on Sunday July 15 following a short illness, aged 69. He served for 46 years in the Merchant Navy and retired after many years as a Master Mariner and ship’s Captain. Alan enjoyed many happy years living as a resident in Malta, taking pleasure in the Maltese way of life and its people. He will be greatly missed by his friends and also his family back in the United Kingdom. Details of the funeral will be announced shortly.

GALEA. On July 28 at Mater Dei Hospital, JOAN widow of Carmelo, aged 91, of Guardamangia, passed away peacefully comforted by the rites of Holy Church. Always loved and remembered by her daughter Josette and her husband Saviour, her sons Albert and his wife Rosalynd, and Adrian and his wife Claudia, her grandchildren Joanna and her husband Anton, Kris and his girlfriend Fran and Zachary, all other relatives and friends. The funeral leaves Mater Dei Hospital tomorrow, Monday, July 30 at 1.30pm for Guardamangia parish church, where Mass præsente cadavere will be said at 2pm, followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. No flowers by requests but donations to Id-Dar tal-Providenza, Siġġiewi, will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

In Memoriam

ABELA – CECILIA. On the ninth anniversary of her demise. Lovingly remembered by Gino, Gunther, Sonia, Jurgen, Marika and her grandchildren.

ABELA – CECILIA. Always remembered with much love and gratitude on the ninth anniversary of her demise. Lina, Albert and family.

CACHIA – JOE. Treasured and unfading memories of a dear husband, father and grandfather, today being the fifth anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Always remembered with love by his wife Marguerite, his daughter Anita, Rachel and Luca, Malcolm and his wife Natasha, Diana and Mark, Sandrina, Felicity and his great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

CAMILLERI – EVELYN. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved and devoted wife and mother who departed this life in 1992 aged 48 years. Fondly remembered by her husband Joseph and children Fiona, Jeremy-James and Wayne-Clark. Always in our thoughts and hearts.

CAMILLERI – ROSE. Cherished, treasured, loving and unfading memories of a most beloved and exemplary mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, on the first anniversary of her demise. Never to be forgotten, always in our thoughts and prayers. Fondly remembered and deeply missed by her children Raymond and his wife Sina, Mary Lourdes and her husband John, Rita and her partner Ray, Tony and, his wife Rita and Joseph and his wife Marthese, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

DEBONO – DAVID, August 1, 2011. In loving memory of a dear son and brother on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Never forgotten by his mother Stella, his sisters Marguerite, Pauline, Lucienne and their families. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

FSADNI. In loving memory of ROSA, on the 39th anniversary of her demise. In our thoughts and prayers. Her family.

GATT. In everlasting and loving memory of FRANCIS, being his 16th year since he went to meet the Lord in Heaven. Antoine and Doris, Monica and Anton, Ray and Mariella and their respective families.

GRECH. In loving memory of our dearest mother and grandmother, AGNES née Zammit, today the anniversary of her passing on. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by Sylvana, Mariella and Wilfred, Diana and Stephen widower of Kathryn, and all her grandchildren.

GRECH – JOE. On the 24th anniversary of his death, fondly remembered by Marie, Daniela and Jean-Paul. Always in our hearts and prayers.

MALLIA. Dr PAUL Mallia LL.D. In memory of a loving father and grandfather on the anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and sadly missed. Michael, Joanna and Tonio, in-laws and grandchildren. May the Lord grant him eternal rest.

PERICI CALASCIONE. Treasured memories of our dearest JOHN MICHAEL on the third anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Remembered today as always with much love and gratitude by his wife Yvonne; his children Joseph and Catherine, Irene and Steve, Alex and MayAnne; his grandchildren and great-granddaughter; his brother, sister and sister-in-law. Lord of the Divine Mercy grant him eternal rest.

RUNCO – CARMELO. On the 15th anniversary of his death. Always in our thoughts, so near, yet so far away. Fondest memories. His wife Monica, his son Alessandro and his wife Samantha, his daughters Olivia and Lara, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

RUNCO. Treasured memories of CARMELO on the 15th anniversary of his demise. Deeply missed by Antonio, Mary Rose and Anna Maria Espinosa Rodriguez.

SCICLUNA – ANTHONY. Treasured and unfading memories of a dearly beloved father, today the seventh anniversary of his passing away to eternal life. Deeply missed by his children, Jeanette, Michael, Moira, Darren and their respective families, relatives and friends. Lord, grant him eternal life.

