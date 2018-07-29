RiskCap International celebrates fifth anniversary

Paul Magro speaking to the guests, surrounded by (from left) Gunnar Detlie, Johan Kahm, Arild Johansen and Joe Grioli.

RiskCap International Limited, a leading governance, risk management and compliance consultancy firm in Malta, achieved a major milestone for a start-up business by celebrating five years in business. To commemorate this achievement, a reception was held at The Villa in St Julian’s, attended by around 100 guests, including directors, shareholders, members of staff, esteemed clients, as well as prospective clients and affiliates in the financial services industry.

Today, RiskCap operates out of Malta and London as it provides services to over 100 funds and 25 fund managers globally contributing to over €5 billion in assets under service, investment firms, payment institutions, insurance firms and credit institutions.

From left: Robert Spiteri, Gunnar Detlie, Romina Lauri, Charles Cantlie, Vanessa Vassallo, Jean Paul Gauci, Paul Magro, Matthew Giusti, Giovanna Analfino, Florida Hitaj, Martina Bascetta, Fabio Beninato and Julia Melkozerova.

RiskCap’s employees come from different professional backgrounds and are passionate and committed to enhancing the company’s role as a reliable GRC partner for its clients, able to face the challenges of the fast-paced global environment.

During the reception, various speeches were given. RiskCap’s chairman Gunnar Detlie said: “We have achieved this milestone through the hard work and dedication of Dr Paul Magro and his team. But most importantly, with the support of our clients.”

Dr Magro said: “Likewise, it gives me great pride in joining RiskCap’s employees, clients and business partners in celebrating the company’s fifth anniversary. We have come a long way since the business started in 2013 and are very excited about our future as the company continues to grow.”.

Dr Magro then announced the set-up of Annuva Corporate Services Ltd, a fund’s middle office partner. Annuva will be providing middle office services to funds e.g. shadow NAV accounting, corporate accounting and other ancillary services.

At the end of the event, to commemorate the occasion, Dr Magro cut a cake while surrounded by staff.