Korea Can Do at Montekristo Estates

Established in 1954, SsangYong has proved itself as Korea’s oldest vehicle manufacturer, priding itself in the various attributes its vehicles embody, including a quality-driven feel, value-for-money appeal, design excellence and functionality.

SsangYong was propelled into the Maltese limelight on June 11 when the brand and its subsequent model lineup were launched at the dedicated SsangYong’s showroom in Mdina Road, Attard. Not only did the launch represent a milestone in Famalco Group’s timeline, it also marked the date on which the public acquired a new sense of Korea’s impressive capabilities.

Through significant investments, partnerships and collaborations SsangYong has successfully developed a model-line which exceeds customer expectations and desires – whether it’s the ‘Korea’s Can Do’ vehicle, namely the Korando, or the brand’s sports utility truck, the Musso.

SsangYong’s splendour was further displayed at Montekristo Estates during this year’s edition of Il-Fiera l-Kbira, which was held recently. Throughout the event, customers were provided with the opportunity to view, feel and acquire information on all SsangYong models, as well as the brand’s remarkable heritage.

The group has been entrusted with an array of prestigious brands

Il-Fiera l-Kbira served as a platform for customers to experience the ‘SsangYong feel’, customers were able to benefit from the convenience of booking test drives, as well as significantly desirable offers – which have been extended to the end of this month.

Given the incredible welcome SsangYong received since its launch, Famalco Group decided that it would provide the sponsored lottery car for this year’s Fiera l-Kbira. Following the fairs raffle, one winner has acquired the SsangYong Tivoli, which personifies the ‘i lov it’ slogan, written as Tivoli in reverse.

Throughout the last 20 years Famalco Group’s mobility business unit has strived to provide the Maltese market with vehicles customers inherently desire. Result of its dedication towards mobility, the group has been entrusted with an array of prestigious brands, including Harley-Davidson, KTM, Husqvarna and SsangYong – all of which were on display at Il-Fiera l-Kbira.