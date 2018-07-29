InnoEnergy to hold leading sustainable energy event

Jean Baptiste Segard, CEO, EP Tender.

InnoEnergy, Europe’s largest sustainable energy innovation engine, will host the sixth edition of The Business Booster (TBB), Europe’s catalyst for clean energy innovations.

This year´s event, taking place in Copenhagen, Denmark, on October 17 and 18, will focus on the theme ‘The future is now’. More than 700 attendees from 30 countries are expected to join the 150 cutting-edge, sustainable energy innovations, which can be discovered in the accompanying exhibition.

“The Business Booster is the only event that brings together the most innovative start-ups from all over Europe with established industry players, investors and public-sector institutions to accelerate Europe´s clean energy transition,” says Elena Bou, innovation director, InnoEnergy.

“In addition to the start-up´s pitching sessions, visitors can attend round tables, live product demonstrations and parallel sessions.”

For the first time, InnoEnergy is organising parallel and reverse pitching sessions. In the first format, leading experts in their fields will present their latest innovations and show how their companies have revolutionised the storage, transport, wind and smart city sectors. While in the reverse pitching sessions, enterprises from across the energy sector will approach InnoEnergy´s entrepreneurs to look for sustainable energy solutions to their challenges.

“Each year, we are reinventing The Business Booster to provide start-ups and energy industry representatives with a bigger, better, and increasingly insightful agenda,” Bou says. “Our unique mix of sessions, product demonstrations and networking events create ideal conditions for delegates to discover the latest innovations, create partnerships and increase brand awareness. The clean energy revolution has happened, and the future of sustainable energy is now.”

Among this year’s exhibitors are Swedish-based Northvolt, which is building Europe’s largest lithium-ion battery factory.

Betterspace from Germany, on the other hand, develops components to enable automatic heating control for non-residential buildings. Swedish-based Watty will present their patent-pending energy data analytics tool that monitors energy use from every electrical appliance in households with a single sensor to save money and energy. France-based DCbrain has developed a Big Data solution to exploit and maintain complex industrial networks, while Skeleton Technologies from Estonia develops high-performance energy storage solutions based on breakthrough graphene material.

The first speakers have now been confirmed, including keynote speaker Daniel Kammen, professor of energy at the University of California in Berkeley, who has served as a lead author on various reports of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which shared the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

In addition, panel debates and parallel sessions will include scientist Robert Rosner, founding director of the Energy Policy Institute of the University of Chicago, and industry experts Lars Aagaard, CEO of the Danish Energy Association, and Michael Sen, member of Siemens’ managing board.

Early bird registration is available until July 31. Further information, agenda, exhibitors and speakers can be found at tbb.innoenergy.com.