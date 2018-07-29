HSBC launches Lower Carbon Funds range

As the global awareness of environmental sustainability risks increases and the momentum around climate-related investments continues to build, more investors realise the importance of sustainable investment.

HSBC Global Asset Management Malta has now launched the HSBC GIF (Global Investment Fund) Lower Carbon Equity Fund and the HSBC GIF Lower Carbon Bond Fund, two lower carbon funds that aim to address climate-related investment risks using composite carbon data in order to achieve a lower carbon portfolio than their respective reference benchmark. Climate change is a material investment issue, creating risks and opportunities as companies are impacted directly or due to regulatory changes.

By taking a proactive approach, HSBC is offering investors an opportunity to mitigate some of the risks that are associated with climate change.

The world needs to move to a lower-carbon economy

Wayne Spiteri, managing director of the HSBC Global Asset Management Malta, which is the official distributor of the HSBC GIF Lower Carbon Funds, said: “HSBC is focusing on a more collaborative engagement with investors with the aim of ensuring that finance is part of the solution to sustainability. We recognise that the world needs to move to a lower-carbon economy to be able to tackle climate-related issues and grow in a sustainable manner.”

As a leading fund manager, HSBC Global Asset Management has integrated sustainable investing in its investment management. The implications of climate change and transitioning to a lower-carbon economy are now core investment considerations. The HSBC GIF Lower Carbon Bond and Equity Funds aim to reduce total exposure to securities and sectors that produce the highest greenhouse gas emissions. In the Lower Carbon Funds, all of the holdings must pass a carbon-intensity assessment to be eligible for purchase.

These funds are managed by HSBC Global Asset Management, one of the largest asset managers in the world.