Finance Malta to discuss recent developments and opportunities in the DLT sector

Finance Malta, in collaboration with the Blockchain Malta Association, will be organising a second series of events devoted to the financial opportunities and applications from the emerging technologies pertaining to Blockchain and cryptocurrency.

This first event in the new series, which will serve as an introduction to how blockchain will affect different sectors in the financial services industry, will be held on Tuesday between 8.15am and 11.30am at the Corinthia Palace Hotel, Attard.

Finance Malta chariman Kenneth Farrugia said: “This is an opportunity to update oneself with the latest developments on BlockFinance from the government, the regulator and leading members of the industry. It is also a perfect occasion to increase your knowledge on this disruptive technology, while networking with industry peers.”

This seminar will be introduced by Finance Malta’s head of business development Ivan Grech. He will be followed by a panel discussion on recent developments on blockchain and cryptocurrency in Malta with the participation of Parliamentary Secretary for Financial Services, Digital Economy and Innovation, Silvio Schembri, the director, Securities and Markets Supervision Unit at the MFSA, Christopher Buttigieg, and Senior Associate within the Corporate and Banking Department at Mamo TCV Advocates, Roberta Peresso.

Other speakers include Chris Grech, Certified Public Accountant, who will talk about the regulation of blockchain by various countries, and Theo Dix from EY Malta, who will discuss recent initiatives undertaken by this global firm.

The seminar will end with a discussion panel comprising Ivo Camilleri from Bank of Valletta, Ian-Edward Stafrace from Atlas Insurance PCC Ltd and Cliff Pace from the Malta Stock Exchange. The seminar will be presided over by Patrick Young from the Blockchain Malta Association.

This session is sponsored by Mamo TCV Advocates. Interested candidates can register by accessing the FinanceMalta website at https://www.financemalta.org/events/event/blockfinance-recent-developments-initiatives-future-opportunities-dlt-field-malta-2018/ .