Claris Foundation playground opened at Maltese children’s home

Parliamentary Secretary Julia Farrugia Portelli (second from left) with the Ursuline Sisters and Maria Chetcuti Cauchi and Jean-Philippe Chetcuti.

The Claris Foundation, Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates’ philanthropic arm, inaugurated a playground in Angela House, a children’s home run by the Ursuline Sisters.

The ceremony was held in the presence of Julia Farrugia Portelli, Parliamentary Secretary for Reforms, Citizenship and Simplification of Administrative Processes.

Over the past years, the foundation has raised some €70,000 in donations. Notably, through this contribution, it has contributed to the renovation of a state-of-the-art playground, now fully-equipped and modern, with the aim of providing these children with a safe environment for play, leisure and interaction. Indeed, 32 children in Pietà and 18 children in Tarxien will benefit from this facility.

Maria Chetcuti Cauchi, the foundation’s chairwoman, said it was “thanks to the efforts of those who have continuously believed in our mission that we were able to raise such a substantial amount of funds”.

Interestingly, Sr Magdalene Cauchi noted how the equipment set at the new playground is “not simply a swing set but also a representation of life’s triumphs and obstacles”.

Dr Chetcuti Cauchi added that the foundation felt proud of what it had achieved and continued by saying that through Claris, “our Maltese international investor community is embarking on philanthropic initiatives that provide long-term benefits to our local community, in this case making a difference in the lives of these children by providing them with a sense of tranquillity and liberty in a secure environment, especially during such precious formative years”.

Ms Farrugia Portelli observed that “since the inception of the citizenship by investment programme, more than 550 donations has been made by applicants of the programme, with an overwhelming value of €3.5 million”. She added: “This inauguration sheds light on a reality that is not often spoken about. The benefits of the citizenship by investment programme are not measured through monetary means but through the legacy it is leaving behind.”

Keeping in mind the needs of our local society, the foundation has over the years recognised the need to broaden its scope and continue to expand and evolve its missions. In fact, the foundation helps both children and refugees alike. Moreover, the foundation has expanded its services portfolio to provide assistance to refugees experiencing hardship during the refugee crisis.