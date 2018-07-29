CareMalta invests in emergency evacuation equipment

Escape Mobility International BV chief executive officer Joep Cuijpers with CareMalta’s CEO Natalie Briffa Farrugia

CareMalta recently invested €200,000 for state-of-the-art emergency evacuation equipment for all its facilities to ensure the safety of residents and staff in case of a fire.

CareMalta has partnered with renowned specialist in this field, Escape Mobility International BV, whereby a survey was held in each facility, requirements identified, together with a list of equipment along with an intensive training programme drawn up to cater for the needs of each facility.

Over the past weeks all homes have been equipped with evacuation sheets and evacuation chairs to help with the transportation of bedridden and wheelchair-bound residents through emergency staircases. The evacuation sheets are CE certified and fire rated as well as TÜV certified up to 250kg, while the evacuation chair is an ‘A-label quality’ product that is CE certified, TÜV certified and ISO 9001 certified.

CEO of Escape Mobility International BV, Joep Cuijpers, visited Malta for a week-long training programme to cover all aspects of the run through ofan emergency evacuation process by using a ‘Train the Trainer’ approach.

Trainers were appointed inhouse to become fully qualified representatives to be able to give the training to each and every employee internally. As part of the service provided by Escape Mobility International BV, a company representative will be visiting CareMalta again for a maintenance and inspection programme, as well as providing yearly visits to cover the certification of equipment.

Following the training sessions carried out in each home, facility managers were presented with a certificate confirming that each facility is prepared for the safe and quick evacuation of its residents. The internally chosen trainers who qualified were also presented with a certificate.

CareMalta is the local agent for Escape Mobility International BV. Anyone interested in purchasing evacuation equipment may call 9982 2800.