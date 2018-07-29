APS Bank unveils new, leading-edge data centre

On July 1, APS Bank switched on its new off-site data centre, designed to meet its growing system and business requirements. This leading-edge facility is aligned with international data centre best practices for security, ergonomics, redundancy and resiliency while respecting the environment.

Construction and finishing work was overseen by the bank’s support department, which pre­pared the site with the required facilities to host the suite of servers. Project manager Josef Cilia said: “The end result shows the meticulous planning, hard work, professionalism and dedication by the project team together with the support of the bank’s esteemed technology partners. All this made it possible to deliver such a complex and delicate project within the set time frames.”

The bank’s chief technology officer, Jonathan Caruana, said: “We have created a modern and future-proof data centre to facilitate the bank’s fast-paced growth and as a pre-requisite for the forthcoming projects, especially those related to the digital arena.”