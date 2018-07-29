A big double for Domino’s Malta

During separate recent visits to our market, Walter Currie, Domino’s programme leader and distribution consultant, EMEA Region, and Kalia Roumanou, head of training at Domino’s Greece, have conducted quality and operations audits for the Malta operations.

Mr Currie, who audited the commissary, and Ms Roumanou, who audited the Birkirkara quick service restaurant, both awarded the highest possible ratings of five stars.

These ratings were awarded as a result of a bi-annual survey reflecting the excellent standards kept both at a restaurant level as well as at the commissary. The commissary is Domino’s state-of-the-art production plant dedicated to food preperations and which also serve as single source supply to all Domino’s outlets.

Operations evaluation reports are Domino’s own bi-annual surveys which encompass all aspects of restaurant operations ranging from the product, service and sanitation levels. Failure to uphold any of Domino’s strict standards can have immediate repercussions for the OER report. Domino’s Malta did not have any issue with upholding high standards, as both the restaurant and the commissary passed all tests with flying colours.

Domino’s Malta has also been HACCP certified. Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point is an internationally recognised approach that helps to identify and control food safety hazards, thereby ensuring food safety. Domino’s Malta restaurant and commissary are both HACCP compliant and its employees were trained and awarded certificates in HACCP compliance.

As part of a growth plan, Domino’s Malta is seeking to recruit store insiders and delivery bikers together with store team leaders. Interested candidates are requested to forward their CV to joinus@dominos.com.mt.

Domino’s Malta is part of the Retail & Hospitality Business Unit within Famalco Group.