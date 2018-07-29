Italy’s jazz sensation talks music... and more

Mario Biondi

Jazz lovers are surely looking forward to Mario Biondi’s concert, set for August 8 at Piazza d’Armi, Fort St Elmo. Ronald Cassar dropped the Italian musician some questions ahead of his performance.

Let us start from the beginning of your career. What got you interested in music, and why jazz?

Music has always been part of my life. My father was also a singer and together with him I ventured into the first steps on stage. My grandmother also used to sing. Therefore I grew up listening to every kind of music ranging from the Italian neo-melodic to jazz, from Claudio Baglioni to Incognito.

How do you describe your music today and how it evolve through the years?

My music is the expression of my sensations in general, and therefore I can say that it has grown with me, more deeply and mature. The attention for detail becomes more fundamental with the passing of time and years.

What artists inspired you back when you started and what artists do you look up to nowadays?

As already mentioned, I like all kinds of music and have always listened to everything. Definitely Al Jarreau and Earth Wind and Fire have inspired me greatly, as well as fellow countrymen Pino Daniele and Fabio Concato.

Throughout your career you collaborated with different musicians on various albums. Can you share with us some memorable moments and instances?

The first thing that comes to mind are those mornings spent at the house of Pino Daniele, when I used to wake up to the sound of his guitar.

During these collaborations, which artists left their mark on you?

Each collaboration has enriched me significantly. Maybe I could mention the collaborations made with Al Jarreau and Burt Bacharach as the most significant since they have enriched me very much from a professional and human aspect.

You also participated in a number of festivals and concerts. Are there any standout performances that you look back to with deep satisfaction and say… that was one hell of a performance!

There were various festivals that left their positive mark, maybe the Baloise and Umbria Jazz and also my last concert held in Ukraine at the Leopolis Jazz Fest.

Some of the jazz standard tunes are more than 40 years old. What can be done to get younger musicians interested in jazz? Are there enough opportunities today for new musicians to perform during jazz festivals?

The motivation is always the same, to always believe in what you are doing. Unfortunately, there isn’t a truly proper recipe but continuing to perform positively and giving the maximum commitment is fundamental.

What can be done by established artists like yourself to attract younger fans to the joys of jazz music?

Inviting them to a concert. I find live music as being the maximum expression and therefore it is much easier to get directly to the heart and soul of the individual.

How do you describe the jazz scene in Italy? And what inspired the music of your latest album, Brazil?

The Italian setting for jazz is a rather rich scenario with many very good artists. I am proud of being part of it. Brazilian music has always inspired me; when I was young, I used to listen to Di Javan, from whom I have learned to become familiar with the great classics, like Tom Jobim and all the other Brazilians. Therefore, it gave me great satisfaction and it was an honour for me to record an album in Brazil.

As regards your concert in Malta… what should the crowd expect? Will it feature hits from Brazil? Will you also be performing your much-loved numbers, hits like This is What You Are, Love Is a Temple and What Have You Done to Me?

There will be enough time for everything – the past, the great classics and the new album.

How are you planning to engage with the crowd for your concert in Malta?

I hope to be able to experience a deep exchange that is always fundamental during a show in order to perceive the energy flow with the spectators – which makes things easier for us on stage and makes the show much more beautiful.

