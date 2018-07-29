‘Art is what I am’

How did your interest in art start?

I was always drawing and painting ever since I could hold a pencil or a paint brush. I still have a few artworks from my childhood which mum has lovingly kept all these years!

I remember her being proud of them and showing them to all the family at every opportunity. My fondest early memories of creating art are sitting at the table at my aunt’s as we both painted away.

I often visited exhibitions with yet another aunt who is also an art lover. This gave me insight to lots of different artists’ styles and forms of expression. As I grew older I became so obsessed that I ended up changing school just to have art as my chosen subject to study.

How do you describe your style?

I am not bound to just one style. I am a very spontaneous, passionate person and feel that I should not be expressing just one particular style, but express whatever I feel at that particular moment. I believe that we, as individuals, are always evolving and this leads me to experiment both on style and media used… I must say that I really enjoy the challenge of being so versatile in my creations.

Where do you get your inspiration?

Inspiration could be from anywhere. Sometimes it’s something I see or feel which I need to let out, other times I’ll be asleep, get an idea which wakes me up and get out of bed to express that vision and energy there and then. Then, there are times where I plan to paint but end up sitting for hours waiting for inspiration to hit… The worst bit is when I get an idea and the need to paint it, but would not be in a position to express it and scribble notes down to refer to at a later time. It’s so frustrating, that as soon as I go home I start working without even giving myself time to get changed.

What does art mean for you?

Art is my obsession... As my social media profile says: “I am art & music, the rest is what I do.”

What can you tell us about this exhibition? is there a theme?

As its title, Alis Volat Propriis portrays, this exhibition is about expressing the independent and bold, but also the delicate, vociferous and free spirited woman that I am.

Can you mention some of your favourite artists?

There are quite a few artists whose style I do not necessarily follow but people seem to be reminded of them through my art. To name a few, Frida Kahlo, Jackson Pollock, Dali’ and Gustav Klimt. However, besides the beauty of their work, what I’m mostly drawn to is their courage to be different.

Alis Volat Propriis runs between August 4 and 24 at Palazzo Ferreria, Valletta.