Watch: Ice hockey great Tikkanen reminisces on Stanley Cup triumphs

Video: Elisa Lemarchand. Editing: Jonathan Borg

Winner of five NHL Stanley Cups, Esa Tikkanen, who was in Malta as special guest of Kindred Group, is considered as one of the toughest Ice hockey athletes ever to take on the ice rink.

Throughout his career, the Finnish played for Edmonton Oilers, New York Rangers, St Louis Blues, New Jersey Devils, Vancouver Canucks, Florida Panthers and the Washington Capitals.

Undoubtedly, Tikkanen spent his best years with the Oilers with whom he won four of his five Stanley Cup between 1985 and 1990. The other championship was clinched with the Rangers, in 1994.

Tikkanen played 81 games for Finnish National team, participating in two Canada Cups, five World Championship tournaments and the 1998 Winter Olympics.