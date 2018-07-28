Watch: MPs in fits of laughter over 'Wise Vagina' village names

Members of the Ghanaian parliament lost their composure in fits of giggles and guffaws when an MP listed out the names of towns in his district that were awaiting electricity.

Nobody could keep a straight face in when MP John Frimpong Osei began listing the names of some villages in his constituency that included references to genitals.

Names in the Twi language like "Vagina is Wise" and "Penis is a Fool" left lawmakers in fits of giggles.

The MP was asking when these areas would get access to electricity.

Some MPs were slapping the table and others wipe tears from their eyes as they tried to get back to the serious debate.

Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko joked: "Providing them with electricity may interfere with nocturnal activities," before adding that a survey would be conducted in order to get the villages in the eastern region on to the country's national grid.

According to the BBC, many Ghanaians were not aware of the villages until the funny clip was circulated, leaving many to wonder how the villages gained their unusual names.