Today's front pages - July 28, 2018

These are the main stories dominating Saturday's newspapers.

Times of Malta reports three men were arrested after they were caught with what is being described as the largest single haul of cannabis this year. It also says that trappers’ nets with holes just over a centimetre bigger than those used in the

recently-outlawed finch trapping will likely see the practice return for two other species this year.

The Malta Independent says the Dean of Law believes a redacted version of the full Egrant inquiry should be published. It also reports former Pilatus Bank employee Maria Efimova claiming people close to the government were calling for her execution.

In-Nazzjon quotes PN leader Adrian Delia asking what the prime minister planned to do since chief of staff Keith Schembri and minister Konrad Mizzi were not cleared in the Egrant inquiry.

L-orizzont quotes the Party of European Socialists disassociating itself from comments made by MEP Ana Gomes on the Maltese judicial system. In another story, Fr Hilary Tagliaferro, who runs the Millennium Chapel, expresses concern about the deteriorating situation in Paceville.