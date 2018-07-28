Advert
Smoke forces evacuation at Żejtun old people's home

Nobody injured, evacuation was a 'precaution'

The Żejtun home.

A number of elderly people at an old people's home in Żejtun had to be evacuated from their rooms after a plume of smoke enveloped the building.

Nobody was injured. 

The smoke was sparked by a "shortage" in the electricity system, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly said in a statement. 

CareMalta administration took all the necessary measures and a number of residents had to be evacuated as a precaution until their rooms were deemed safe, the ministry added.

 

