Smoke forces evacuation at Żejtun old people's home

The Żejtun home.

A number of elderly people at an old people's home in Żejtun had to be evacuated from their rooms after a plume of smoke enveloped the building.

Nobody was injured.

The smoke was sparked by a "shortage" in the electricity system, the Parliamentary Secretary for the Elderly said in a statement.

CareMalta administration took all the necessary measures and a number of residents had to be evacuated as a precaution until their rooms were deemed safe, the ministry added.