Saturday, July 28, 2018, 14:11

Ministry refers allegations about Mcast to police, appoints board of inquiry

No information given as to what the allegations are

The Education Ministry has referred criminal allegations related to the Malta College of Arts, Science and Technology to the police for investigation and appointed a board of inquiry to investigate others of an operative and administrate nature.

The ministry said the allegations were made by a senior member of staff at the college but did not specify what the allegations are.

It said, however, that the administrative ones relate to the operations and administration at Mcast and acts and omissions by various officers.

The board of inquiry is headed by Paul Bonello. The other members are Antoinette Caruana and Phyllis Aquilina . Charles Sacco is secretary.

The board has been requested to examine the allegations and the various individuals that may be involved, investigate any other related irregularity brought to the attention of the board in the course of the inquiry; establish and report on any incorrect and/or irregular behaviour and/or prima facie illegal/criminal conduct determined during the inquiry; and make any recommendation as deemed necessary.

It has been giventwo months in which to conclude its investigations.

