Employer charged with beating up worker

A man was accused on Saturday of grievously injuring one of his employees, who claimed he had long been the subject of abuse from his boss.

Jason Genovese, 33, who was charged with grievously injuring Ahmed Hassan Moussa Abid, pleaded not guilty.

The court heard how the victim has been employed by Mr Genovese for the past four months and according to Inspector Eman Hayman, who prosecuted, the employee had long been subject to abuse from his boss.

“The victim has complained that every time there was issue at work, Mr Genovese beat the victim up. However, when the police arrived on the scene on Thursday, Mr Genovese claimed that the victim had injured himself,” Inspector Hayman told the court.

The accused's lawyer, Peter Paul Zammit contested the conditions of arrest.

The inspector said Mr Genovese, a fisherman, went out on the boat the next day while the lawyer argued this was not true and the boat has not been out in some days.

"Why was he arrested? According to the law, there is no valid reason for such an arrest. This is not the way investigations are to be carried out. There was no order from the magistrate asking for the arrest,” the lawyer argued.

Contesting the claim, Inspector Hayman argued that bail should not be granted as the accused had relapsed.

Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras, who presided over the case, did not grant Mr Genovese bail and upheld a request by the prosecution for the protection of the victim.