Delia to sue Attorney General over non-publication of full Egrant inquiry

The full Egrant inquiry sitting on the Office of the Prime Minister's desk.

The Opposition leader will be suing the Attorney General after he failed to give him a full copy of the Egrant magisterial inquiry.

Adrian Delia had already filed a judicial protest against the AG earlier in the week, giving him 24 hours to provide the full report.



But the protest was met with silence, prompting the Nationalist Party to accuse him of creating a political imbalance since the government was in possession of a copy.

"With every passing day we're seeing an imbalance favouring the government and the Labour Party," PN statement said.

The AG's decision not to relay Magistrate Aaron Bugeja's inquiry was unjustified and went against the national interest and transparency.

Joseph Muscat said he intended to publish the entire inquiry, making sure its publication did not intrude into the privacy of third parties, hinder investigations and possible proceedings.

The magisterial inquiry found there was no evidence linking Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, his wife Michelle or their family to secret Panama company Egrant Inc.