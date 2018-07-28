Advert
Saturday, July 28, 2018, 19:01

Air Malta's delays due to air traffic control restrictions

Says cannot negotiate with air controllers before tribunal decision

Delays currently being incurred by Air Malta were mainly the result of Air Traffic Control restrictions due to bad weather over Europe, the company said today.

The airline's recent delays have been the focus of debate over several media as well as the social media.

Top airline officials had told The Times of Malta the delays were due to “severe mismanagement” issues.

It said in a statement that although it was being faced with industrial action from operations controllers in relation to increases being demanded, it had already sub contracted the service to an external specialised service provider.

The air controllers demands, it said, followed a dispute between two unions which were currently being heard by the industrial tribunal to decide if the operation controllers controllers could be considered a separate bargaining unit.

Until such decision was taken, Air Malta said, it was not in a position to negotiate with the controllers as otherwise it would be in breach of the GWU collective agreement. 

