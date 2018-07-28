Unsuitable

When the time comes for the European Commission to consider who will occupy the post of president, it should feel obliged to consider that the European Banking Authority is morally convinced that the Malta government’s anti-money-laundering unit – the FIAU - breached European directives on the prevention of money laundering when it failed to conduct effective supervision of Pilatus Bank.

In this context, Joseph Muscat’s bid as European Commission president will not only be ‘inappropriate’ but also scandalous.