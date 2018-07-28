Public safety

The way an urgent case of a mentally-unfit person seeking admission to Mount Carmel Hospital should be changed immediately.

Whenever someone has mental problems and a member of his family takes him to Mount Carmel he should be seen to there. At present, the family member is advised to take the patient to the polyclinic or a family doctor to be certified.

Two weeks ago, a resident of one of the busiest streets in Sliema failed to take his medication and started pestering passers-by. He clearly had mental problems and was a danger to the public. I volunteered to report the matter at the police station but, though I told the policemen the person in question was dangerous, they still insisted I call the health centre, which I did. The doctor, however, refused to certify the person unless the police were present.

It took me another two hours protecting passers-by until both the police and the doctor arrived. Finally, after a scuffle the person was handcuffed and taken by ambulance to Mount Carmel. The story does not end there.

After about two weeks, the person was back at home and clearly unwell and again caused a commotion when he started waving two knives while in the balcony. Neighbours quickly called Mount Carmel and enquired why he was sent back home so soon. They were told by the receptionist the person escaped from hospital.

I wonder who was responsible for this person when he went missing? Why were the police not informed? What if he killed somebody, who would assume responsibility, then?