Saturday, July 28, 2018, 06:10 by Louis Parnis, Fgura

‘Lucky’ indeed

I am not in the least surprised to read Anthony Psaila’s letter ‘VAT receipts’ (July 24) to the effect that, again, someone had three winning receipts drawn in the July lottery. After a lull of two years, it was time for it to happen again.

My last letter on the matter was on October 21, 2016. That day was when I last participated in the VAT lottery. It is everyone’s prerogative to decide to stop participating when one feels ‘enough is enough’.

Worth mentioning is that, in 2003, and soon after the lottery’s inception, 11 people were charged with being involved in ‘fixing’ the draw. Since then, there have been seven draws that produced “lucky” winners.

Enough said.

