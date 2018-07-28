What happened on... July 28

10 years ago - The Times

Monday, July 28, 2008

Possibility of finding missing boy is remote

The likelihood of finding the boy Theo Bugeja is “remote”, AFM Brigadier Carmel Vassallo admitted yesterday as the search for the missing boy continued by the Armed Forces of Malta and fishermen without any sign of the 11-year-old.

A search by the Partenavia plane leased by Charles Azzopardi, of Azzopardi Fisheries, was discontinued yesterday because of the wind.

MLP urged to move divorce law now

Although the Prime Minister has publicly promised a vague “discussion on divorce” without giving any time frame on when this should start, Malta still decided to sit on the fence in recent EU meetings on “enhanced-cooperation” about the issue, Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Arnold Cassola said yesterday.

The Nationalist Party is in a state of confusion on the issue with different branches of the party and government ministers contradicting each other, Prof. Cassola added. The Labour Party cannot keep sitting on the fence either: it has the power to immediately propose a divorce Bill in Parliament, he said.

25 years ago - The Times

Wednesday, July 28, 1993

Transport of cargo by sea liberalised

The transport of cargo by sea has been liberalised with immediate effect.

Transport and Communications Minister Francis Zammit Dimech yesterday announced the revocation of the Carriage of Goods by Sea (Regulation) Order 1980, doing away with shipping conferences and opening the gateway for commercially and competitively controlled cargo shipping between Maltese and foreign ports.

PBS plans separate radio news section

The Public Broadcasting Services expects to strengthen its senior management through internal and external recruiting, managing director Roland Flamini said yesterday.

He was speaking after the signing of an agreement between the PBS and the General Workers’ Union. According to the agreement PBS will retain 190 former Xandir Malta employees.

The agreement enables the company to introduce a new senior management structure and to employ more staff to implement expansion plans.

Half a century ago - Sunday Times of Malta

Sunday, July 28, 1968

Malta delegate back from WAY seminar

Charles Galea, general secretary of the Malta Youth Consultative Council, has returned from the second international seminar on youth policy held in Vienna from July 12 to 18 by the World Assembly of Youth.

The idea behind the seminar was to study ‘New approaches in methods and techniques of youth work’. The subjects discussed were: ‘Youth work in developing countries’, ‘New forms of youth work in modern industrialised society’, ‘The role and place of voluntary youth work’ and ‘Can a common methodology for youth work be developed?’

Casha’s one-man exhibition

The first series of one-man exhibitions organised by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Tourism at the National Museum in Kingsway, Valletta, concludes with an exhibition of sculpture works by Joseph Casha.

Mr Casha has collected studies covering the 1964-1968 period, which he defines as ‘Concepts in form and colour’. The exhibits will show sculpture in stone, wood, fibreglass and cement, paintings, etchings, linoprints and drawings. There are 54 pieces in all.