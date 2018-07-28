Resident 'threatened' as she pictures blatant disregard for safety at Gżira site

As Malta continues to be cemented over, it's a scene we've become all too familiar with but it still doesn't take away from the extent of occupational hazards... and the ensuing bullying.

Two workers were photographed dangling on a plank of wood with no harness to protect them from a potential deadly drop as they plastered a wall.

No guardrail, fall protection system or safety net can be seen at the site in Triq Matthew Pulis, Gżira.

Worse, the devil-may-care pictures show they had to make their way onto the horizontal plank with the assistance of a third worker.

When witness Lizzie Eldrige flagged the danger to the workmen, another man appeared to tell her his workers "were used to" working like this.

"It's hot, you see," he reportedly told the neighbour, before he sent for the harnesses.

But as she continued taking pictures, the unidentified man told her in a "threatening" tone to go back indoors, pointing out that he knew where she lived and that he will get his lawyers onto her by Monday.

Dr Eldrige said she intended to file a police report about the incident.

"There's no time to pause in the land of serenity... you're not even safe when you look out of your window," she said.

According to local laws, companies which ignore health and safety laws are liable to fines of up to €450 per violation.

Spotted a health and safety danger? Let the Occupational Health and Safety Authority know by calling 2124 7677 (9949 6786 outside of office hours) or by emailing ohsa@gov.mt