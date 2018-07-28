As part of the 26th edition of Evenings on Campus, a science talk titled ‘Reaching society through science’ is being held tomorrow at the main quadrangle of the University of Malta, Msida campus.

This edition of Café Scientifique will bring together international researchers through the Reach High Scholars Programme, where they will talk about their work. This research spans a variety of fields, ranging from medicine to engineering, but has a common thread showing the impact of their research on society.

Joseph Vancell will discuss research he is currently conducting with older workers from various sectors of the Maltese labour force, highlighting gaps between younger and older workers and how distance e-learning can help adult learners.

Romina Briffa will be talking about colorectal cancer and the importance of different kinds of molecular biomarkers, while Lorna Marie West will discuss medication wastage, laws and policies.

A panel discussion following the short presentations will focus on how science can lead to a better society.

The talk will be held tomorrow at 8pm at the University of Malta. Entrance is by donation to the University of Malta Research Trust (RIDT). For more information, visit www.facebook.com/Malta.Cafe.Scientifique or http://bit.ly/MCSCIweb .